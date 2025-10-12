The Borno State Police Command has arrested a mentally deranged woman for allegedly killing a fellow internally displaced person (IDP) in Monguno local government area of the State.

Sources said that on October 10, 2025, at about 4:35 p.m., one Modu Kolomi of RRR IDPs Camp reported that a woman identified as Yagana Zara, aged 40, of the Water Board IDPs Camp, attacked his wife, Yagana Abba Butu, aged 30, with a wooden stirrer.

The suspect, said to be mentally challenged, allegedly beat the victim severely, resulting in fatal internal injuries.

Security forces in Monguno promptly visited the scene, rescued the suspect from mob action, and evacuated the victim to the General Hospital, Monguno, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

The body was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy and later released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites.

According to sources, the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Maiduguri, has commenced investigation, while the suspect has been taken to a state psychiatric facility for mental evaluation.