Years after service disruption due to technical challenges, Oyo State Water Corporation said supply has been restored to residents of some places in Ibadan, the state capital.

The corporation also added that repairs of leakages and damaged water pipelines located within the state were ongoing.

The Chairman of the Corporation, Elias Adeojo also emphasised that operations have since commenced at major waterworks and booster stations to complement water supply to Ibadan and environs.

Adeojo listed the areas where water supply had been restored to include Molete, Bode, Labiran, Beyeruka, Eleyele axis, Bashorun-Oluwo nla among others.

While assuring residents of improved service delivery, he urged them to use it prudently.

Adeojo further added that efforts have been put in place to ensure prompt repairs of facilities as soon as they are detected or reported.

“The agency under my supervision would do everything possible to ensure that the recently restored potable water supply to Ibadan and environs is sustained,” he said.

He, therefore, solicited the understanding of consumers in the affected areas for any inconveniences and assured the general public of steady water supply afterwards as the corporation was working relentlessly to serve them better.

“Let me assure residents of Ibadan and environs of adequate potable water supply as all factors like leakages and burst pipes mitigating against the Oyo State Water Corporation are being tackled with accurate precision”, he said.

He added that the corporation would deploy its personnel and machine to restore potable water to other parts of the state as soon as all the faults in Ibadan were resolved.

Adeojo therefore called on residents of Ibadan to report detected pipe leakages and bursts on 08077033774 for prompt actions by the corporation’s engineers.