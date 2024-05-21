Detectives of the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Chimereze Chinedu for defrauding a Thailand national of two hundred and sixteen thousand dollars ($216,000).

A statement by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Tuesday, said Chinedu swindled his victim under the pretense of selling 37 tricycles seized by the police.

Hundeyin further said that Chinedu expanded his fraudulent activity by forging letters of the State Criminal Investigative Department, Lagos, showing his victim that the tricycles were seized by the police and further extorted N30 million meant to purportedly secure the release of the tricycles.

He added that the suspect was arrested on May 10, 2024 following weeks of diligent investigation and technical support from the INTERPOL.

According to the police spokesman, Chinedu is currently being held in detention as investigations continue to uncover details of the fraud and to identify and apprehending his accomplices.

The Lagos Police spokesman also expressed the Command’s commitment towards combating internet fraud and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.