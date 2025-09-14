The Cross River State Police have arrested a 30-year-old Mr. Akaniyene Sunday Edem over his alleged involvement, alongside his gang members in snatching a Toyota Highlander SUV.

Advertisement

The gang allegedly snatched the vehicle at gunpoint from one Mrs. Wofi Eshiet Joshua of 16A Azikima Street on Spring Road, Calabar on September 12, 2025 at about 4pm.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Irene Ugbo in a statement on Sunday explained that the suspect, a native of Nkwot Nsit Village of Nsit Ibiom local government area of Akwa Ibom state was arrested by the police while his other gang members escaped after operatives gave them a hot chase along the Odukpani-Calabar -Itu federal Highway in Cross River State.

“The vehicle was dispossessed from the owner, Mrs.Wofi Eshiet Joshua of 16A Azikima street Spring Road, Calabar at about 1607hrs of 12th September, 2025.

“A distress telephone call received by the Command about the incident caused the Commissioner of Police Mr. Bello Afegbua, to order a lockdown,” the acting PPRO explained.

Ugbo stated men of the Command swung into action after the distress call.

“This paid off as men from 11 PMF Calabar along Odukpani Road, flagged down the suspected stolen jeep on its way to Akwa Ibom State, but the hoodlums refused to stop.

“They were given a hot chase which made them to abandon the jeep with Reg. no – Kaduna – DKA-759-KY escaped into the nearby bush where one of them was arrested.”

In another development, the Divisioner Police Officer, with the assistance of members of the community arrested a suspected cultists, a 21-year-old Mr. Godswill Okoi at Ijima Street of Ugep, Yakkur local government area at about 5:40pm on September 13, 2025.

Okoi was suspected to be a member of Vikings Confraternity.

Items recovered from him include a locally fabricated pistol, two BB cartridges, charms, one black bag and N7,000 cash.

Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Rashid Bello Afegbua lauded his men for prompt response to incidents and charged the public on the need to provide police with useful information in the interest of effective policing and public safety.