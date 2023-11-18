Police operatives in Bayelsa State have nabbed one of the suspected killers of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Rivers State, late SP Bako Angbashim, who was murdered by a cult group.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Asinim Butswat, on Saturday, the suspect, Onyekachi Ikowa, 43, a ranking member of the dreaded Icelander cult group, was arrested on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Yenagoa, after fleeing from Rivers State.

Butswat added that the suspect has been handed over to the Rivers State Police Command for further investigation.

The statement read, “The suspect one Onyekachi Ikowa ‘m’ 43 years, the second in command to TuBaba of the dreaded Icelander cult group,was arrested on 18 November, 2023 based on credible intelligence that he was hibernating in Yenagoa after participating in the callous murder of Late SP Bako Angbashim, in September 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Francis Iduh, has charged Police Operatives to fish out any of his cohorts who is hiding in Bayelsa State. He stressed that the Bayelsa Command under his watch would not be safe haven for criminals to hide.

“The suspect has been handed over to the Rivers Police Command for further investigation.”