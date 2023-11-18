The Federal Government of Nigeria has formalised partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the German Government for a comprehensive Police reform initiative.

The pact was sealed at a meeting between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, the UNDP Resident Representative, Mohamed Yahya, and the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Gunther, on Friday.

A statement by the Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zakari Mijinyawa, said the agreement was expected to support the work of the Special Committee on Police Reform constituted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last National Police Council meeting.

He said the NSA, during the meeting, reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to lead a comprehensive Police reform process anchored on trust, human rights, rule of law, and efficient public service.

Ribadu acknowledged UNDP’s ongoing support for the modernisation of Police training and extensive support to Police reform in Nigeria.

He also conveyed to the German Ambassador Nigeria appreciation for Germany’s financial and technical support to Police reform initiatives in Nigeria.

“The partnership will build on UNDP’s support to Police Reform Initiative in Nigeria and support Nigeria’s long-term effort to build a professional Police Service,” he said.

In his remarks, the German Ambassador hailed Nigeria’s decision to reform its Police and assured the NSA of Germany’s commitment to the initiative.

On his part, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria expressed the UNDP’s readiness to partner the country in delivering on the Federal Government’s Police reform programme.