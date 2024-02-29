Bauchi State Police command has arrested one Ahmed Mohammed, a 29-year-old for stealing a Toyota Highlander white in color with registration number ABC-65PK.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect was employed as a driver by a company owned by his secondary school classmate called Damuli Investment Company Ltd in Maiduguri, Borno State.

It was further learnt that the accused, Ahmed Mohammed fled with the car to Bauchi with intent to sell it out at the sum of N2 million and use the money to pay his house rent and to welcome his estranged wife back home.

In a press release, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, public relations officer (PPRO) Bauchi State command said the suspect was arrested at Bayan Gari Area of Bauchi State alongside the stolen vehicle.

He said, “On February 24, 2024, the operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID), attached to Bauchi State Police command acted on credible intelligence at their disposal and arrested one Ahmed Mohammed, 29 years and a resident of Polo High-Court, Borno State.”

The state commissioner of police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed has directed that further investigation be extended to Borno State to explore more motives and unravel every fact behind his action.