A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Christian Aid Nigeria, has trained journalists on the use of the Geographical Information System (GIS) to enhance communication for disaster risk reduction.

The disaster risk reduction, conflict and peace specialist of the NGO, Bamidele Fagbite, made this known at a two-day training for journalists on early warning, early response on disaster risk reduction and reportage in Kaduna.

According to him, the training was aimed at strengthening the capacity of the participants on early warning, early response and other disaster risk reduction reporting.

“Today, the trend is to manage disasters holistically through the use of the Geographical Information System (GIS).

So, we are training the media workers to help us drive the awareness process on the measures to employ on disaster risk reduction among communities in the state,” he said.

Fagbite urged the media to help rebuild the confidence of the public in the various agencies saddled with the responsibilities of responding to disasters.

Also, a facilitator, Mr Omobhude Kingsley, who presented a paper on how to use GIS, emphasised the need to use the application as a global instrument used to get relevant information especially flood.

He said the early warning signs for floods could be monitored using both the Geographic Information System and the Hydro- Meteorological Data.

Kingsley said GIS helps to gather relevant information in the areas of security, agriculture, health, transportation.

He called on media organisations to always key into geographic information systems by training the younger ones to be more active and knowledgeable on the application for effective operations.