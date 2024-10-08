A woman, Fatima Abubakar, 37, has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for torturing a 2-year old girl and a little boy under her custody for urinating on her bed.

Fatima, who hails from Sanda, Makama B ward in Yola South LGA, was nabbed by the police, for torturing the kids for reasons of urinating as well as defecating in the room.

The barren house wife who happens to be the step- mother to the kids, physically assaulted them and had since confessed to the crime upon her arrest on Saturday.

Neighbours had reported that the woman was in the habit of torturing the kids and denying them food, saying that the woman had warned them to stop interfering in her affairs.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest on Monday, said that the culprit was arrested following a tip-off from concern community members.

SP Nguroje said that the Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, had ordered that the accused be charged to court for prosecution.