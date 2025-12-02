Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested four persons suspected of being connected with the recent attack on some policemen in the Elioparanwo axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said two rifles that were stolen from the attacked personnel were also recovered.

Iringe-Koko gave the names of the suspects as Anslem Paul ‘m’ aged 45 years from Mbaise local government area of Imo State; Sopuruchi Ejiofor ‘m’, aged 48 years a.k.a. Emejaka, from Bende LGA of Abia State; Bright Nwabueze ‘m’ aged 58 years a.k.a. Bishop, from Umuahia South LGA of Abia State; Utibe Sunday ‘m’ aged 24 years from Ika LGA of Akwa-Ibom State and Ebuka Reuben ‘m’ aged 32 years from Ebonyi State.

The statement described Reuben as the mastermind and leader of the attack on the Police personnel, which occurred at the Tonninno Filling Station.

“During preliminary investigations, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime, and it was further revealed that the suspect had been involved in multiple crimes within the State.

“The suspects and recovered rifles (exhibits) are currently in Police custody, and they are cooperating with the Police investigation team,” the PPRO said.

Iringe-Koko said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang and recover the rest of their operational weapons.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the diligence, professionalism, and swift response of the operatives.

The CP assured that the Command will continue to extend its reach to all the nooks and crannies of the State and ensure that perpetrators of crime face the full wrath of the law.