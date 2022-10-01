The Kwara State Police Command has said it would ensure a level playing field for all political tendencies in the state, irrespective of party affiliation, region or tribe.

Addressing his maiden press conference in Ilorin, the new state commissioner of police, Mr Paul Odama, said the police were apolitical.

He added: “ The people of the state as a whole are our constituency, hence we promise to discharge our duties with clear conscience and fear of God.”

Odama disclosed that the police in conjunction with other sister security agencies had concluded plans to emplace adequate security for all political parties to make their campaigns free of any intimation in all parts of the state.

“The command is not unaware that, officially, political party campaigns have started, as such, the command in conjunction with other sister services have concluded plans to emplace

adequate security for all political parties to make their campaigns free of any intimidation across the length and breath of the State,” he said.

Odama who said he was in the state to work to sustain the prevailing peace and security, asked criminally- minded persons to retrace their steps or relocate from the state.

The commissioner said he would respect the democratic tenets in waging war against

crimes and criminality in the state.

He added:” By the same token, I want to use this medium to advise would- be law breakers and criminal elements in the state to change their ways and be law abiding, or pack their bags and

baggage and relocate to any state they feel is safe to carry on with their lawless activities.

“We are prepared to work with both state and non-state security actors to police Kwara State

with all available human and material resources to ensure peace reigns supreme in the state,” he said.