The Sokoto State commissioner of police, Usaini Gumel, has reassured the management and staff of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware in Sokoto State of improved security presence in and around the hospital.

Gumel, who gave the assurance when he visited the hospital as part of measures to strengthen relationship and build cooperation with agencies, noted that the Nigeria Police would not renege on its mandate of safeguarding lives and property.

The commissioner who inspected facilities expressed satisfaction and commended the hospital management on the projects executed.

The medical director, Professor Shehu Sale, solicited support of the police in ensuring security within the hospital and environs.

Sale said the hospital provided services to citizens round the clock and needed conducive atmosphere for personnel to perform better.