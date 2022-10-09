The Nigeria Police Force has opened investigation into alleged attempted rape and abuse of one Miss Ugwoegbu Ugomwa.

Ugwomwa, in a viral video online, had accused one DSP Jude Ifeanyi, a Police officer attached

to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the FCT Police Command, of abuse and attempted rape after she refused his advances.

In the video, Ugwomwa said the officer allegedly pushed her down the stairs, causing her body harms after she refused his advances.

Reacting to the development, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, said: “the attention of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command has been drawn to a video currently in circulation on some sections of social media.

“The video generated by one Miss Ugwoegbu F. Ugomwa alleged that she had been involved in some forms of physical violation by one Jude Ifeanyi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the FCT Police Command.

“Consequent upon the above, the command wishes to set the record straight by stating that facts surrounding the situation have not been fully gathered as of now.

“However, ongoing investigation suggests that both parties are most likely in some sort of erotic relationship. and had gone out to drink and were highly spirited that evening. The alleged officer had promised to drop miss Ugwoegbu off when he branched into the office to ease himself as the video insinuated. An argument ensued between both parties on the stairways resulting in physical struggles hence the rash pronouncements that were regrettably too late to be retracted.

“Furthermore, While an internal investigation for necessary disciplinary actions has been instituted against the erring officer.”

The Police also said, “It is important to state that earlier that same day, miss Ugomwa had been to the Command’s SCID where she had earlier reported a case of blackmail, threat, defamation of character and sexual harassment and sundry offenses against another person and had lauded the investigation approach of the officers. It is, however, disappointing to have seen the command dragged into their undefined private episode.

“The command while dissociating itself from the alleged act wishes to assure the general public that due diligence is guaranteed in the investigation without any restraint in ensuring that justice is served in both instances.”