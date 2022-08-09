Yobe State police command have embarked on the ‘Operation Velvet’ for the ban of the use of unauthorized tint on car glasses, cover of plate numbers and use of Police spy plate numbers across the state.

In a statement issued by police public relations officer, Yobe police command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, which was made available to journalists in Damaturu, the police said its personnel have embarked on the enforcement of the law to reduce the wave of the crime as well as enable the agency to identify motorists and occupants.

He said over 60 violators have been arrested during the operation “We have seized spy plate numbers, covered plate numbers, and asked those with tint on their car glasses to remove it.

He added that the enforcement will continue except those on essential services.

He appealed to motorists to comply with the order to enhance peaceful coexistence in the state.