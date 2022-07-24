Following a tip-off, painstaking background check and verification, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have busted a fake Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) centre in Jobi Fele Way, Alausa Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos .

Five suspects manning the centre were equally arrested for forgery and impersonating CAC officials.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer for the Command said those arrested include Gloria Ukaegbu aged 28, Omolere Kayode aged 30, Taiwo Ajayii aged 34, Nwachukwu Brenda aged 27 and Oluwatomisin Adebisi aged 25.

Led by the Commander RRS, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, the operatives recovered several forged CAC documents, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Matrix used as makeshift offices for their nefarious transactions.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate has swindled over hundreds of people through fake CAC registrations.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti for further investigations and eventual prosecution.