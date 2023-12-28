The Kano State Police Command has successfully dismantled a notorious gang specialising in child trafficking, which had been operating for a decade within the state.

Following their crackdown, the police have arrested several members of the gang, whose operations extended from Kano to Bauchi, Anambra, and Imo states.

Speaking at a news conference in Kano on Thursday, the state’s Police Commissioner, CP Muhammad Usain Gumel, said that preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the perpetrators and the recovery of the victims.

He said that on December 15, 2023, a woman named Comfort Amos, aged 45, was intercepted at the Mariri Luxurious Bus Park in Kano while attempting to transport five-year-old Abdulmutallib Sa’ad to Lagos State. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of several accomplices, including Chika Ezugbu, Joy Nzelu, Clement Ali, and Emeka Ekeidigwe, all residents of Kano, involved in the syndicate’s criminal activities.

It was discovered that the five-year-old Sa’ad had been abducted on December 12, 2023, from Zango Quarters in Bauchi State.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in a network engaged in the abduction, purchase, and sale of minors from Bauchi and Kano states, trafficking, and selling them to collaborators in different locations in Lagos and Anambra states,” the CP said while parading the suspects at the Police Command.

Furthermore, the Commissioner stated that two syndicate members, Ruth Yerima and Abner Samuel, were arrested in Bauchi, while another, Ndemma Obi, was apprehended in Lagos. In addition, Ebere Eriobuna was arrested in Anambra State.

“This brings the total number of suspects involved in the child trafficking syndicate to nine, including seven children between the ages of 3-8, rescued by the Police,” the CP added.

He detailed the rescued children and their experiences, revealing their previous abduction, renaming, sale prices, and rescue locations. Moreover, he noted that some of the abducted children were no longer able to speak their native languages due to their assimilation into the network’s activities.

He said, “Asiya Muktar, female, her name changed to Chioma, sold N480,000 aged four years, abducted from Bauchi, and rescued at Niger Road, Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano.

“Mahmud Bilyaminu, aged three years, male, abducted from Bauchi, re-named Chioma, sold N450,000 and rescued at Niger Road, Sabon Gari, Kano.

“Usman Adamu, aged eight years, male, abducted from Bauchi, sold at N450,000, and his name changed to Chibuike also rescued at Yoruba Road, Sabon Gari Kano.

“Abdulmutallib Sa’ad, aged five years, male, was abducted from Bauchi, his name changed to Ifenyin Chukwu and sold at N480,000, but rescued by the police at Mariri Luxurious Park.

“Hafizu Hassan, aged eight years, male, abducted from Bauchi, sold at N480,000, and his name changed to Uche Chukwu rescued at Niger Road, Sabon Gari Kano.

“Chiamaka Ambrose, aged seven years, female, abducted on birthday at Yelwa Bauchi, sold at N300,000:00, rescued at Niger Road, Sabon Gari Kano, we are still searching for her parents.

“Mohammed Iliya, aged five years, male, abducted from Bauchi three years back, sold at N500,000, and renamed as “Chidiebere” been rescued at Nnewi, Anambra State.”

The Police Commissioner assured that once investigations were concluded, the suspects would be arraigned in court to face justice.

He urged the public to continue providing valuable information to assist law enforcement in eradicating crimes in Kano.