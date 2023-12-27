The Police Service Commission (PSC), has denied a trending report on social media requesting prospective candidates for screening for recruitment into the Constable Cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to come with the sum of N2000 payment.

In a statement by the spokesperson of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission warned candidates not to fall into the hands of fraudsters as no body or organisation will request payment of any kind in the recruitment process.

He also said the commission had earlier in a press statement explained that the ongoing recruitment is entirely free from the registration stage to the last stage which is a medical examination and wishes to state that nothing has changed to warrant requesting the candidates to come with N2000 for the screening exercise.

The said fraudulent message reads, “Police Service Commission: congratulations and U have been shortlisted for the physical screening 8 January 2024, come along with 2k when coming.”

Ani said, “The Commission wishes to disown and disassociate itself from the said publication which obviously is fictitious and misleading.”

Part of the statement reads that “the Commission warns that it will no longer tolerate the meddlesomeness of fraudsters who seem bent on compromising the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The Commission wishes to advise the prospective candidates to ignore these misleading messages as the Police Recruitment Board is currently sending messages to successful candidates with detailed information on requirements for the screening exercise.

“The Commission will not at any point impose any fee on the candidates and will ensure that the exercise is transparent, merit-based and in obedience to the Federal Character principles.

“Candidates are advised to resist the temptation to cut corners in an attempt to succeed in this endeavour as strict regulations have been put in place to protect the recruitment exercise from the beginning to the end.

“The Board promises to ensure that the outcome of the exercise meets international standards with products good enough for the police of our dreams.”