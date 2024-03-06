The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the promotion of 1,607 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), to the next rank of Superintendents of Police (SPs).

The exercise also saw the elevation of 158 officers in the professional cadre which included 105 in the communication unit, 22 in transport, and 10 medical officers while nurses and works units had 9 promotions respectively.

The other professionals promoted to Superintendents of Police were six workshop officers, three maritime, and one each from medical, dental and band units.

A total of 1,423 DSPs were promoted in the general duty cadre.

Spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani said the Commission had earlier stepped down the consideration of the officers’ promotion at its last management meeting where other recommendations were considered due to some discrepancies noticed in the list.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the commission, Dr. Solomon Arase said the Commission has restored the dignity of the specialist’s cadre in the Nigeria Police Force.

Arase said the PSC will continue to give equal opportunities to all cadres in the Nigeria Police Force, adding that the era where specialists stagnated in one rank is now history.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force needs these specialists for efficient and effective policing and promised that the Commission will continue to accord them the required privileges.

The PSC chairman also noted that the general duty officers will continue to receive the support of the commission in the area of prompt and regular promotions.

He challenged the newly promoted officers to reciprocate the Commission’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of the nation.

Arase warned that the Commission will not hesitate to discipline any of the officers who undermine the ethics, rules and regulations guiding their conduct.