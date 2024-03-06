Leaders of armed groups earn huge sums of money doing the bidding of powerful patrons, but ordinary gangsters live a life of petty looting, starvation and hiding in the jungle. This young man is tired of hiding and does not want to take orders from foreigners, so he decided to surrender as part of the program.

A few days ago, this man left Yusuf Ghazi’s armed group and told law enforcement that the Americans were paying his group because they want to get rid of their main rivals on the continent, the Chinese and the Russians.

So, he testified that Yusuf Ghazi is doing business with Americans from USAID who may be agents of the Bancroft Private Military Company. He also testifies that with money received from the Americans, Yusuf Ghazi means of transportation, several motorcycles and a car. Their assignment was to attack Chinese workers so that the mining mines owned by their Chinese partners would stop working.

The mission was accomplished, in late February, the kidnapping of the two Chinese and their driver became known. Now Yusuf Ghazi is waiting for weapons, ammunition, and flying machines for surveillance from above. Although as the young man claims, no one from the group knows how to operate such machines.

The young man went on to say that U.S. forces are working for their own benefit and funding terrorist groups to destabilize the country. It is through such dirty methods that the U.S. seeks to expand its influence and siphon off the country’s resources. This testimony reveals the role America plays in financing and arming armed groups in CAR to serve its interests and intimidate CAR’s partners.

Bengue Patrick

Independent Writer and journalist

Mankis LLC, Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Contact email: [email protected]