The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the distressing abduction of High Court Judge, Justice Joy Uwana, along with her driver in Oron Local Government Area.

Tragically, her police orderly lost his life in the attack that took place on the Uyo-Okobo road.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo, SP Odiko Macdon, the police command’s spokesman, disclosed that the investigation is underway to track down the kidnappers and secure the safe release of the judge and her driver.

“This is a very unfortunate and dastardly act. We are actively investigating the matter following the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi. We are sparing no resources in ensuring that she reunites with her family,” Macdon stated.

Expressing condolences to the deceased officer’s family, Macdon emphasized the police’s commitment to resolving the situation and bringing the perpetrators to justice. He urged the people of Akwa Ibom to continue their normal activities, assuring them of the authorities’ dedication to restoring peace and security in the state.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased officer. This act is regrettable and does not represent the peace-loving nature of Akwa Ibom,” Macdon remarked.

He further cautioned criminals to desist from unlawful activities in the state, emphasizing that the law enforcement agencies are resolute in maintaining peace and ensuring a safe environment for all residents.

“We call on the good people of Akwa Ibom to carry on with their lawful activities without fear. The police command, alongside other security agencies, will continue to work together to safeguard the state,” Macdon affirmed. (NAN)