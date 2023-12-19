The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted Tukur Mamu, an alleged terrorist negotiator, access to his personal physician for medical treatment under supervision.

Mamu, who faces charges related to the 2022 Kaduna train attack, had filed an application requesting permission to see his own doctor due to concerns about his declining health.

In response to Mamu’s plea, Justice Inyang Ekwo rendered a ruling authorising the access of Mamu’s personal doctor for medical attention, stipulating that such treatment should occur under the supervision of the Department of State Service’s team of physicians.

Consequently, Justice Ekwo adjourned the case to take place from February 26th to 28th, 2024, for the continuation of the trial.

Mamu faces trial due to his alleged association with terrorists involved in the Kaduna-bound train attack in 2022.

He was apprehended on September 6, 2022, by Interpol in Cairo, Egypt, on behalf of the Nigerian Government.