Ebonyi State police command has confirmed the killing of the wife of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Mrs Urenwa Kalu Chima at Owutu Edda, in Afikpo South local government area by yet to be identified gunmen.

In a statement signed by the police public relations officer, PPRO, SP Chris Anyanwu and made available to LEADERSHIP said that the perpetrators invaded the house of the commander and set it ablaze while his wife, Urenwa Kalu Chima was shot dead.

Anyanwu said that a report filed by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda youth leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that, at about 02: 30hrs of 01/01/2023, the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima located at Owutu Edda, was attacked and set ablaze while his wife Urenwa Kalu Chima was shot dead.

Anyanwu maintained that though it has not been established who perpetrated the dastardly act, the said Ebubeagu commander alleged that it was one Okporie Ashango and his cohorts that perpetrated the act.

The police public relations office said the commissioner of police, CP Aliyu Garba has directed that immediate investigation be activated by the deputy commissioner of police in-charge the State Criminal Investigation/Intelligence Department (SCIID) to unravel those behind the crimes.

He said that detectives of the SCIID and operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams have taken over proceedings in the area as the CP orders that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to book.

He expressed the regret that mischief-makers are still fomenting fracas in the state in spite of the grace of witnessing a new year.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Afikpo South local government area at the weekend urged the state governor, Chief David Umahi not to foot drag in his consideration of expelling the candidate of the party for Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Hon Eni Uduma Chima from the party.

The chieftain, Elder Francis Ama Uka said that the continued foot dragging of the state governor in sanctioning Hon Eni Uduma Chima is going to affect the fortune of the party in the elections.

He said with Chima as the candidate of the party for the federal constituency seat, the APC has already failed in the election even before its conduct adding that if nothing is done urgently to arrest the situation, the mass exodus of people will also affect the senatorial ambition of the governor in the area.