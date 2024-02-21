Police Service Commission (PSC) has fixed Tuesday, March 5, 2024, for the computer-based test (CBT), for successful applicants for police recruitment from the just-concluded credentials and physical screening held in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

He said a total of 171,956 applicants scaled the screening exercise to take part in the computer-based tests for the general duty positions.

According to him, “The commission after the meeting of the Police Recruitment Board on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 approved that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, should conduct the computer-based tests for the Police applicants because of its long-standing pedigree in such examinations.”

The 171,956 applicants shortlisted are made up of 25,818 females and 146,138 males.

The PSC also said successful candidates from the computer-based tests will be required to appear for medical examinations before they proceed for training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the chairman of PSC, Dr Solomon Arase has said the commission is on course to conclude the exercise on time so that successful candidates can be quickly injected into the system to join in the renewed war against insurgency and banditry.