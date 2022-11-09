The Borno State Police Command has debunked the reported attack and shooting on the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, while on a campaign rally in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Wednesday.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar, made the rebuttal through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sani Shatambaya, who described the news report as fake, false and mischievous information especially on the social media by some unscrupulous elements.

Shatambaya said, “The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Borno State Police Command, CP Abdu Umar, wishes to emphatically state that there was no attack on the convoy of the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate during the oarty’s campaign rally in the state today the 9th of November, 2022.

“This has become pertinent considering the widespread of false and mischievous information, particularly on social media, alleging that the presidential candidate’s convoy was shot at in the course of the rally.

“Due to prior information on the rally, adequate deployment had been made by the Commissioner of Police with proper supervision emplaced to curtail the activities of individuals who may have the intention of disrupting the rally, as various kinds of individuals would ordinarily be found in such a gathering, including persons with negative intents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This strategic deployment ensured that there was no major disturbance before, during, and after the rally.

“The campaign/rally was conducted successfully, as tight/adequate security coverage was emplaced throughout the activities. It is worth noting however, that one Danladi Musa Abbas aged 32 was arrested in the course of the rally for causing a minor skirmish at the airport raod, and it is believed that this was erroneously escalated by ignorant onlookers as is being circulated.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar, therefore call on the general public and stakeholders in the state security architecture to discountenance the fake news which is capable of disrupting peace being enjoyed in the state, particularly as the 2023 general election approaches,” the Police spokesman further stated.