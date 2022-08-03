Kebbi State Command of the Nigeria Police has debunked report on the movement of bandits through Kamba area of the state.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) SP Nafi’u Abubakar, in a press statement described the report that has gone viral on some social media platforms as fake, misleading and mischievous. SP Abubakar said, “Sequel to an intelligence report that has gone viral on some social media platforms that, Kamba area of Kebbi State is one of the routes to be used by bandits to Kwara State, the Kebbi State Police Command wishes to unequivocally reiterates that, such an intelligence report is fake, misleading, mischievous.

“It is a calculated attempt by some unpatriotic individuals aimed at instilling fear and divert the attention of the state police command on its avowed commitment at guaranteeing the safety and security of the good people of Kebbi State.”

He said in view of this development, the acting commissioner of police, Kebbi State Command, DCP Maiyaki M. Baba, has called on the people of Kebbi State to disregard such fake intelligence report and go about their lawful businesses, as the command under his watch will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the protection of lives and property.

DCP Baba further assured the people of Kebbi State that, the state police command in collaboration with other security agencies in the state have emplaced adequate security measures, not only in Kamba area, but throughout the state with the aim of forestalling any unforeseen circumstances.

He enjoined members of the public to be security conscious and report any suspicious person or persons to the nearest police station.