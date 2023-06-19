Police Debunk Rumoured Killings In Rivers Community

Police in Rivers State have denied rumoured killings in Eneka community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The report, which went viral on social media at the weekend had claimed that no fewer than 10 persons have been killed, scores injured and several others missing in attacks carried out by unknown gunmen in the area.

But, the police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, described the report as “false, baseless and not verifiable.”

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Rivers Police Command has been drawn to phantom online news on: ‘BULWARK INTEL: Warning/Insecurity, 1524 hrs., Nigeria (Rivers State), 17 June 2023.’

“The command wishes to state that the purported threats of recurrent attacks by an Unidentified Armed Group (UAG) within the Eneka axis in Port Harcourt resulting in an unascertained number of casualties including 10 fatalities is false, baseless and not verifiable, as it only exists in the imagination of mischief-makers.”