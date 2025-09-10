The Nigeria Police Force has defended the decision to implement the tinted glass permit policy, saying that it has led to the recovery of scores of stolen vehicles across the country.

Advertisement

The reaction followed the legal action initiated by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), against the Inspector General of Police over the policy.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police said, “It is pertinent to set the records straight to avoid misinformation to the good citizens of Nigeria on the legality of the issuance of tinted permits by the Police.

“Section 2(3a) of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004 empowers the Inspector-General of Police or any person duly authorised by him to grant or approve the permit.

“Furthermore, Section 1(2) of the same Act provides that an applicant must show good cause either on health grounds or for security reasons before the use of tinted glass can be approved.”

Hundeyin further explained that the essence of the regulation was consistent with the core mandate of the Police to prevent crimes, describing the permit as a critical tool for curbing violent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, and one-chance operations.

In the same vein, the Force spokesman said clarified that the charges attached to the acquisition of the permit were purely processing fee and maintenance of digital infrastructure deployed for the service.

Hundeyin maintained that the charge is well within the law as provided for under Section 26(e) and (f) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, which empowers the Police to render specialised services to the public at a fee.

“It is worthy to put on record that the Force has recorded commendable and significant successes with the Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), through which numerous stolen vehicles have been traced and recovered across the country, a feat made possible by the modernised police specialised services in line with global best practices,” he added.

The Nigeria Police assured the public “that the alleged claims by individuals and groups that the tinted permit policy is not legal, transparent and constitutionally valid are not only untrue and misleading but also a calculated attempt to cast aspersions on the image, integrity, and lawful operations of the Force”.

Hundeyin reiterated the unflinching commitment of the Police under IGP Kayode Egbetokun to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental rights of all Nigerians.

He further reassured the public of the Force’s steadfast dedication to professionalism, the relentless pursuit of a safer and more secure nation for all and above all, transparency.