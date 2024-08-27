The Sokoto State Police Command has debunked media report (not in LEADERSHIP) that 150 people were kidnapped from villages in Sabon Birnin local government area of the State days after the murder of the the District Head of Gatawa in captivity by bandits.

The Command’s Public Relations Officers (PPRO), ASP Ahmed Rufai, in a statement he signed on behalf of the State’s acting Commissioner of Police, and issued to journalists on Tuesday, said: “the attention of the Sokoto State Police Command has been drawn to the ongoing false information circulating in the social media outlets on the kidnap of 150 people from villages in Sabon Birnin local government.

“The command in its quest to protect live and property as its primary mandate cannot ignore a reported kidnap of one person let alone of 150 people. The information is unfounded, false and mischievous as no report of such incident was made to the divisional police officer or any police formation in or around Sabon Birnin local government.

“The command therefore wish to advise the general public to discontenance the circulating false information, at the same time urge members of the public to avail security agencies with useful information that can lead to nipping crimes in the bud or arrest of criminals.”