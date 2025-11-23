The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has dismissed fears of possible infiltration of Boko Haram terrorists into the state.

Advertisement

This followed a viral video alleging that the dreaded insurgents demobilised by the military were making their way towards the Southern part of the country.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Akwa Ibom Command, DSP Timfon John, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, stated that such unfounded allegations only existed in the imagination of their purveyors.

Advertisement

The Police dismissed the thought as a mere fabrication aimed at exacerbating tension in the state and urged residents to go about their normal business without fear, assuring that security architecture has been activated to deal with any emergency.

“The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a viral message in circulation alleging the mass arrival of Boko Haram fighters into some states in the Southern and North-Central regions of the country, including Lagos, Ilorin, and Rivers State, and further claiming that dangerous key – holders embedded with tracking devices are being distributed at public places.

“Given Akwa Ibom State’s proximity to some of the states mentioned in the false alert, the Command considers it necessary to address the public directly.

“The State Police Command wishes to categorically state that the message is fake, misleading, and should be disregarded. There is no intelligence from any security agency to support these claims. The content is purely fabricated to cause fear, panic, and unnecessary tension among members of the public,” John said.

She urged residents of the state to remain calm, continue their lawful activities, and avoid sharing unverified information that could create distress within the state.

“The Command assures the good people of the state that robust security measures are in place across all the 31 local government areas.

“Our patrols, surveillance units, tactical teams and community policing structures are fully operational and actively monitoring the security environment,” the police spokesperson said.

Police, however, urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious movements, persons, or activities to the nearest Police station or any other security agency.

“The cooperation and support of the public remain vital to our collective safety,” the Police said.