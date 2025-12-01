The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed claims circulating on social media and various unofficial websites that it has opened a portal for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), describing such reports as fake and misleading.

In a statement published on its official website on Monday, the Commission warned that the purported recruitment advertisements were the handiwork of fraudsters seeking to exploit unsuspecting Nigerians.

“The general public is hereby informed that these publications are fake and entirely misleading. They are the handiwork of fraudsters attempting to exploit innocent citizens,” the statement read.

The PSC clarified that it has not commenced any recruitment exercise and has not opened any portal for such a process.

“There is currently no ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force. The Police Service Commission has not opened any portal for such an exercise,” it added.

The Commission emphasized that all official recruitment announcements will be made only through verified and authorized channels, including reputable national newspapers, the Commission’s official website, www.psc.gov.ng and formal press releases.

“We urge Nigerians to rely only on information published through these official channels. Any recruitment portal not listed on our website is fraudulent and should be reported to the police,” the PSC stated.

It further advised Nigerians interested in joining the Nigeria Police Force to disregard the fake adverts and remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to online scams.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency in all future recruitment exercises and assured that the public will be duly informed once the 2025 recruitment process officially begins.