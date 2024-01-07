The Police Command in Sokoto State has fixed Jan. 8 for the screening process of 2022/2023 recruitment.

Mr Ali Kaigama, the Commissioner of Police in the state, announced that the exercise would involve physical assessments and credentials evaluations.

This is contained in a statement issued by ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, the command’s spokesman, in Sokoto yesterday.

He said the exercise would last till January 29.

Kaigama advised successful indigenes of the state who have applied for the police constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to visit the official website for the printing of their invitation slip.

He explained that the invitation slip would contain the applicant’s scheduled date for the screening, saying candidates are required to appear in white T-shirts and shorts.

“Additionally, they must bring their credentials organised in two white office files and two recent passport photographs.

“This physical and credentials screening exercise will take place at the Command Headquarters on Gwandu Road from 07:00 am daily during the scheduled days.

“Successful applicants should bring the following documents: medical report, character certificate, certificate of origin, original/duplicate copies of credentials, printout of the application form, guarantor’s form and the screening invitation slip,” Kaigama said.

The police boss advised applicants to adhere to their scheduled dates and times, warning that failure to present the necessary items for screening would result in exclusion from the exercise. (NAN)