The Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness, Alh. (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, has officially turbaned Hon. Abdulqadeer Umar Dewu as the first Wakilin Fulani Bauchi.

During the ceremony, the Emir urged Dewu to serve as a peacebuilder and a strong bridge between the Fulani communities within the Emirate.

Hon. Dewu, a former two-term member and chairman of the appropriation committee of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, currently holds the position of Caretaker Chairman of Kirfi Local Government Area in Bauchi.

While performing the traditional ceremony in the Palace of Bauchi over the weekend, the Emir explained that his decision to appoint Dewu stemmed from his proven capacities and excellent relationships with the people, particularly those within the Fulani communities.

He also encouraged Dewu to support the Emirate in fostering unity and understanding amongst all its diverse groups.

Commissioner of Bauchi State Ministry of Housing and Environment, Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule, delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of the family, friends, and well-wishers of the new Wakilin Fulani.

He expressed gratitude to the Emir and his Council for recognizing and honouring Dewu with such a prestigious traditional title.

Kawule further assured the Emir of Dewu’s commitment to effectively deliver his duties and bring further value to the Emirate.

Speaking to the large crowd that accompanied him to the traditional horse riding durbar and royal reception, the newly appointed Wakilin Fulani expressed his profound appreciation to the Emir for what he described as a “lifetime great honour.” He pledged to dedicate himself to selfless service to the Emirate and strive to ensure peace, unity, and progress for all its people.