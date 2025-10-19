The Edo State Police Command, on Sunday, said it has foiled a kidnap attempt on traders along the Igarra–Ibillo highway in Akoko Edo local government area of the State.

The Command’s spokesman, Moses Yamu, who stated this in a statement, said the combined efforts of operatives forced the kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee into the bush.

Yamu stated that the attempted kidnap of the traders returning from Ibillo Market took place on Friday.

He said, “On 17/10/2025 at about 20:30hrs, the Command received a distress call about suspected kidnappers operating along the Igarra–Ibillo highway.

“The DPO Igarra swiftly mobilised operatives, including the command’s operation rescue teams, to the scene.

“On sighting the approaching security team, the hoodlums engaged in gunfire but were overpowered and forced to flee into the bush, abandoning their intended victim, traders returning from Ibillo Market.

“All victims were rescued unharmed, while bush combing operations remain ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the professionalism and bravery of the officers and the collaborative efforts of vigilantes and hunters.

He called on residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting the command by promptly reporting suspicious movements and providing actionable intelligence.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Together, we can rid our communities of criminal elements,” the CP added.