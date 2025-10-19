Former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has been appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to lead its Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire ahead of the country’s presidential election scheduled for October 25, 2025.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by his media office, the Mission will be deployed from October 19 to 29, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

As Head of Mission, Prof. Osinbajo will lead a team of distinguished West Africans to engage key national stakeholders in Côte d’Ivoire with a view to supporting a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process. The team will also liaise with other international and domestic observer groups and assess the conduct of the polls in line with regional and international standards.

The deployment of the Observation Mission, ECOWAS noted, underscored the regional body’s sustained commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, consolidating peace, and ensuring credible elections across West Africa.