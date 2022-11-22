Kaduna State police command yesterday foiled an attempt by bandits to kidnap some innocent commuters on Funtua- Road.

The police said they received at the Police Divisional Headquarters, Giwa that a large number of bandits wielding sophisticated weapons had blocked a section of Funtua-Zaria Road at Gulbala area of Giwa local government area to carry out their evil mission of abducting commuters.

The command’s spokesperson DSP Muhammad Jalige in a statement he issued yesterday said on the strength of the report, a combined team of police and military personnel were mobilised to the location with clear directive to dismantle the road blockade, root out the armed miscreants and rescue any victim they may have abducted.

He said, “On getting to the location, a Ford open truck with Reg. No. APP 667 XG was found and information gathered had it that a large number of passengers on the truck had been moved off the road by the bandits.

“This development engendered an immediate search and rescue operation by the operatives into the adjourning forest. In the process of this, the bandits were encountered and by the sheer force of fire power pressure mounted on them by the security operatives, they were left with no option than to abort their nefarious mission and take to flight with injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thorough combing of the forest over several hours by the crack operatives succeeded in the rescue of a large number of victims totalling 76 comprising male and females of different ages”.