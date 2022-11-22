As the 2023 general election inches close, Muslim and Christian leaders have warned Nigerians against fighting for politicians.

The Sultan of Sokoto and president general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, and founder of Vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, implored the citizens to work instead for credible candidates in the 2023 poll.

Speaking during an inclusive security dialogue organised by Global Peace Foundation, Vision Africa and IDF International, the Sultan said rather that staking their lives for individuals, Nigerians should work for the unity and security of the country.

The Sultan who was represented by the head of Sultan Foundation, Dr Hussein Zakariyya, said they, religious leaders, have told their followers not to fight for any politician but work for the interest of the country.

He stated: “For six years now, I can’t travel to Kaduna by road. That was where I was born. We have told our people that they should not fight for politicians. Don’t fight for anybody. All the people fighting are fighting for their personal benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Think twice. Think more than yourself before you participate in any political chaos. I am also an ambassador of peace to the United Nations and we will continue to work for peace”.

On his part, the CAN president, Archbishop Okoh, said the world is watching to see if there would be a relatively peaceful transition, or a repeat of the familiar ugly past.

“And this is where this kind of inclusive and sincere dialogue becomes very expedient. As a faith leader, I am hopeful that this ugly history of pre-or post-electoral violence will not be repeated if we all decide to halt the trend through strategic conversation that appeals to the conscience of the political class.

“Unbridled ambition and cut-throat competition among Nigerian politicians is the major part of the problem. Even people with no coherent political ideology and development agenda of any kind also engage in do-or die politics.

“The other issue is the lack of transparency in the electoral process, and the ungodly alliance of the security agencies with the political class during the election. All this makes the process tense, frightening and disenfranchising the weak and feeble minded. We are calling on Nigerians to do the right thing and shun violence,” he said.

On his part, the founder of vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, who said they must act fast to curb election violence, added that religious leaders must take a serious part in the 2023 general elections.

His words: “We must focus on the increasing understanding of the root causes of conflict and violence affecting us as a people. We must increase the positive relationship between the Nigerian government and various agitating groups across the country, and encourage a refocus on the importance of universal principles and shared values as the glue for social cohesion and sustainable peace.

“As Nigeria threads the path to yet another election in 2023, the panacea to a violence/crisis-free election is right here in this room today!

“Committed and humane leaders and influencers of the polity, who are not bashful to acknowledge and understand the deep frustrations of other communities, but rather willing to put in the tent-pegs and lay out the milestones in the collective process toward security and peace in Nigeria.

“We will meet with a cross-section of youth organisations in Nigeria, as we acknowledge and recognize that young people are meaningful drivers of change at all levels of conflict prevention and peace-building.

“Every responsive, inclusive, and representative decision-making process excluding young people lacks sustainability.”

“As the 2023 Nigerian elections approach, youth participation in conflict prevention and peace-building should be on the front burner because Extremist and dissident groups often look to raise fresh recruits among young people living in desperate conditions or within fractured societies.