The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, has called for stronger collaboration between the media and the Police in the interest of national security and public trust.

Hundeyin made this appeal during a visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

He explained that his job as the Force spokesman would be difficult without strong support from the media.

“I cannot succeed in this role without the collaboration of the press,” he told the gathering.

Hundeyin used the occasion to call for balanced reportage, stressing that the ripple effect of negative press can damage public confidence in the Police Force.

“Policing relies heavily on information,” the Force PRO said. “Officers can’t be everywhere at once, which is why people’s tips and shared intelligence are so important. But when the public loses trust in us, those vital sources of information dry up, and that puts everyone at risk.”

“On our own part, we will continue to do everything humanly possible to protect lives and property,” Hundeyin added.

He noted that insecurity in one part of the country can affect the whole nation, stressing that his message was not about controlling the press, but about encouraging balanced and responsible reporting.

“I am appealing to you today, help us build trust,” he said. “Let’s work together through open communication and partnership to make both the Police and the country stronger.”

Hundeyin also promised to respond quickly and fairly to any issues journalists face while doing their work, especially in their interactions with police officers.

In response, NUJ FCT Chairman, Comrade Grace Ike, welcomed Hundeyin’s visit and expressed readiness to work closely with him.

“On behalf of the NUJ FCT Council, I warmly welcome you,” she said. “We truly value this effort by the police to connect with the media directly. It shows your commitment to open dialogue and better understanding.”

She went on to say: “The NUJ FCT does not tolerate any form of harassment or intimidation of journalists. Press freedom is a right, not a privilege.

“As journalists, we recognise the key role the police play in keeping the peace and upholding the law. At the same time, the public needs timely, accurate, and honest information to have confidence in the police and other security agencies.

“That’s why our relationship must be built on trust and cooperation.

“Together, we can stop the spread of misinformation and promote reporting that helps society move forward.”

Comrade Ike pledged the support of the NUJ FCT Council in working with the Police for the good of the public.

“We are ready to partner with you,” she said. “Let’s make sure information flows freely and responsibly, so that both our institutions can serve the people better.”

Earleir, Hundeyin was warmly received by the NUJ FCT chairman, Ms Grace Ike, along with other council members, including Secretary, Comrade Jide Oyekunle; Assistant Secretary, Ms Sharon Emefia; Auditor, Rosemary Ukoko-Tega; Financial Secretary, Henry Daniel Abimiku, and Ex-Officio 1, Ebriku John Friday.