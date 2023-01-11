Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched a manhunt for a man smoking and forcing a toddler he was carrying to smoke the yet to be identified substance.

A Twitter user, president Ikemba while sharing the video said, “When and how did we get here as a society? Egbon, @Princemoye1 please we need this guy prosecuted and the accomplice too. “Haba! Remember when Iya Kudu (a neighbour) will spank us for misdemeanor as kids but now the society is empty. Cc: @ndlea_nigeria.”

Another user, @Ezigbo_mmadu advised Nigerian security operatives to post his image and declare him wanted to facilitate his arrest.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while reacting to a viral video of the unknown man, lamented apparent abdication of responsibility by parents, who hand over their children to the wrong people, and stated that the incident will serve as a lesson to all.

He said, “Now, u will agree with me, to an extent, that our problems in Nigeria are grossly connected to social decadence. Every problem in Nigeria today is tailored to one societal issue or the other. If we address our societal problems, our general problems in Nigeria are 80 per cent solved.”

“Until we arrest them, we won’t know what actually happened. The mother might not be there. I gave an analogy that it might be the mother’s sister who even took the baby to visit her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every one of us can see this again. How did he get the baby? His son? Or niece or cousin? Whatever it is, mothers must learn from this, do not entrust ur baby to wrong hands. Not everyone can babysit or take care of ur baby for u. We need more info about him.

“He must be caused to face the wrath of the law. This is too bad. But above all, mothers must learn from this. Ire o.”