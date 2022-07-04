The Edo State Police Command, on Monday, said its operatives killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued a 64-year-old Rev. Fr. Luigi Brena, an Italian, who was abducted along Ogunwenyim, through Usen community of Ovia South-West local government area of the State.

In a statement by the State Command’s deputy PPRO, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the suspects were killed when they engaged the police in a gun battle during the rescue operation.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the Edo State Police Command attached to Iguobazuwa Division on the 03/07/2022 at about 17:45hrs received information that Rev. Fr Luigi Brena ‘M’ 64yrs, an Italian of Somascan Father’s Community was abducted by suspected kidnappers, along Ogunwenyi through Usen Community in Ovia South West Local Government area of Edo State.

“On reciept of the information, the police operatives immediately swung into action and trailed the suspected kidnappers to their camp in the forest.

“The suspects on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them, but with superior fire power, the police operatives neutralized three of the kidnappers while the rest escaped with various gun shot injuries and abandoned their victim.

“The Reverend Father was immediately rushed to Igbinedion Teaching Hospital, Okada for medical attention. Meanwhile, intensive bush combing is ongoing with the aim of arresting the suspected kidnappers now on the run.”

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, has urged the good people of Edo to continue to partner with the Command through availing it with prompt and useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals terrorising the State.