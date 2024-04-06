The Katsina State Police Command said its operatives succeeded in killing five suspected bandits and rescued 100 kidnaped victims between January and March 2024.

The police also said 658 rustled cattle were recovered within the period under reviewed.

Briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters, the State Police Public Relation Officer, Sadiq Aliyu said the Command received a total number of 51 cases comprising armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, cattle rustling among others reported.

Out of these, 30 cases were charged to court, while a total number of 64 suspects were arrested in connection with the cases.

He said, “A total number of nine suspected armed robbers, 11 murder suspects, 29 suspected rapists, and a total number of 19 suspects were arrested for various offences such as intimidation, inciting disturbance, theft, and belonging to gang of brigands, among others.

“Also, the Command has succeeded in neutralising five suspected bandits, rescuing over 100 kidnapped victims, and recovered 658 rustled animals,” Aliyu said.