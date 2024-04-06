Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has commended the state’s independent electoral commission for the organisation of Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Governor Diri also said reports available to him indicated that the poll was generally peaceful across the state.

The Bayelsa governor spoke to journalists shortly after voting at 10.15am alongside his wife, Dr Gloria, at his Kalamaowei Wari unit 4 ward 6 in Sampou community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

He expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would emerge victorious in the 105 wards of the eight local government areas, noting that the PDP was the only party with wide acceptance and that vigorously campaigned across the state ahead of the election.

“PDP enjoys the support of the people and judging from the outcome of the November 11, 2023 governorship election, our party will still take the upper hand.

“As you have seen, the voting process was peaceful and seamless and l think if this is the way it is in every other unit and ward, then we expect a peaceful and successful local government election to usher in a new leadership at the third tier of government.

“So far, we are very pleased that there is no report of security breaches across the state. At the last security council meeting, l charged the security agencies to be part of this electoral process and to ensure that the security of the state was not breached,” Governor Diri said.

Responding to a question on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state did not participate in the election, Diri said only the faction led by Dennis Otiotio under Chief Timipre Sylva boycotted the poll and that the party had more than one faction.

He added that the reason for the boycott was best known to the faction.