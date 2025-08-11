Operatives of the Anti-Robbery Unit of Akwa Ibom State Police Command stormed an armoury operated by suspected armed robbers and kidnappers at Mbiaso Village in Ikot Ekpene local government area.

The leader of the armed robbery syndicate, identified as Imoh Gavin Akpan from Ikot Uboh Village was neutralised during the raid in a gun duel.

Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer ((PPRO), DSP Timfon John, who disclosed this on Monday in Uyo, explained that the incident took place at the weekend, with superior intelligence diligently followed by the operatives.

“On August 9, 2025, at approximately 11:00pm, operatives of the Command successfully neutralised a suspected notorious armed robbery gang leader, Imoh Gavin Akpan, from Ikot Uboh village.

“Akpan, who had been a key figure in numerous armed robberies and acts of terror in Ikot Ekpene LGA, and its surrounding areas, was shot during an exchange of gunfire with the Police.

“The operation began when Akpan, who was in Police custody, led the team to a hideout in Mbiaso village that served as the gang’s armory.

“Upon arrival, the Police were met with gunfire from other gang members. During the ensuing shootout, Akpan attempted to escape and was hit by bullets,” John said.

She added that the deceased suspect was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

John added that the body has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy.

The PPRO stressed that operatives recovered a locally made shotgun, two expended cartridges, and one live cartridge from the scene.

“An investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend the remaining members of the fleeing gang,” she assured.