Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, expressed his deepest emotions in a heartfelt vow to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, during their white wedding ceremony in Miami, United States, on Sunday.

Davido’s words illustrated a love that has faced challenges and emerged stronger.

He spoke of Chioma’s quiet entrance into his life, which then blossomed into a beautiful, vibrant presence.

“This is the most nervous I’ve ever been. You are my love, my peace. You walked into my life quietly and became the loudest and most beautiful part of it.

“God sent you to show me what unconditional love feels. We’ve known love only people can dream of, and pain only we can understand, and we are still here. I promise to protect you,” Davido said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Davido and Chioma had exchanged vows in a private court ceremony in March 2023 and a grand traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024.

The new couple’s white wedding in Miami pulled prominent Nigerian celebrities, influential business leaders like Aliko Dangote, Obi Cubana, and high-ranking politicians such as his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.