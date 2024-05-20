Delta State Police Command said its operatives have killed one Joel Joseph, a suspected kidnapper at Inene community in Ughelli North local government area of the state.

According to reports, the special squad deployed by Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi to the local government stormed the community on the trail of the leader of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate, Joseph, who is a native of Ekakpamre community in the same local government.

The suspect upon sighting the operatives opened fire on the operatives and in the ensuing gun duel, the suspect sustained serious gunshot injuries and was taken to the General Hospital, Ughelli where he died while receiving treatment.

One AK-47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from him while efforts are being intensified to arrest other gang members as contained in the intel.

Similarly, last week, operatives of Safe Delta deployed to Head-Bridge, Asaba while on stop and search, intercepted a white Toyota Hiace Bus (REG. NO: AYB573XC), driven by one Friday Emmanuel, a 43 years old male suspect from Morsogar, Ethiope-west LGA of Delta state.

Upon subjecting the said vehicle to search, 875 rounds of live cartridges concealed in a sack wrapped with pieces of clothes were recovered.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Edafe Bright, confirmed that the suspect was arrested for further investigation, and the exhibit was impounded while he said investigation was ongoing.