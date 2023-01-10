The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has reacted to a viral video of an unknown man smoking while carrying a toddler and at the same giving the child the unknown substance he was smoking.

The disturbing video surfaced on the social media without the location or identities of those involved.

But, spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while reacting to the viral video on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, said the Police needed more information about the culprit, vowing that he must be made to face the wrath of the law.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), who lamented apparent abdication of responsibility by parents, who hand over their children to the wrong people, stated that the incident will serve as a lesson to all.

Adejobi wrote: “Every one of us can see this again. How did he get the baby? His son? Or niece or cousin? Whatever it is, mothers must learn from this, do not entrust ur baby to wrong hands. Not everyone can babysit or take care of ur baby for u. We need more info about him.

“He must be caused to face the wrath of the law. This is too bad. But above all, mothers must learn from this. Ire o.”