The Nigeria Police Force has flown the corpse of the late inspector-general of police, Solomon Arase, to Benin, the Edo State capital, ahead of his funeral rites which continue in the state.

The Nigerian Air Force plane flew his remains to the Edo state capital.

The police had carried out one a one-week-long funeral programme for the late Arase, which came to an end on Saturday after flying his remains to his home state.

Recall that Arase died on August 31, 2025, at Cedercrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness at the age of 60.