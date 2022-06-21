The police in Adamawa State have arrested 13 suspected kidnappers and recovered dangerous weapons from them. The recovered items include one AK 47 rifle, a pistol, Dane guns, three motorcycles, N358,500 and ammunition.

The commissioner of police, Mr Sikiru Kayode Akande, lauded the support from other security agencies towards the success. Akande said all hands must be on deck, until all criminals are brought to book and urged the general public to maintain their unflinching support to the command.

“The command appreciates members of the general public and further assure that all the suspects will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation. The police will not relent in the manhunt of those suspects at large until they are apprehended and brought to book. We are reassuring that all measures are in place to ensure peace and stability in the state,” he said.