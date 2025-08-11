The operatives of Kwara State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers terrorising the students of Kwara State Polytechnic in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspected armed robbers named Ishola Adeyemi and Ismail Rafiu, both from Ibadan in Oyo State, were arrested on Sunday at Opeyewa hostel, Elekoyangan area, Ilorin, following a tipoff.

Spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed the development in a statement, on Monday.

She disclosed that the policemen arrested the suspected armed robbers in a joint operation with men of vigilance group.

She added that 11 iPhones, ₦30,500, ‎one WiFi device, 2 new long cutlasses, 2 pairs of slippers, and other personal effects were recovered from the suspects.

‎The statement reads, “At about 0900hrs on 10th August, 2025, operatives of the Kwara State Police Command, acting on credible intelligence from community security sources, responded to an armed robbery incident which occurred at Opeyewa Hostel, Eleko Area, Ilorin.

‎”Prompt deployment and coordinated action between police operatives and local vigilante led to the swift arrest of two male suspects: Ishola Adeyemi ‘M’ of Ibadan, Oyo State and Ismail Rafiu ‘M’ of Ibadan, Oyo State.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects admitted they were invited to Ilorin by one Qudus, alias “Tiny”, a member of the Eye Cult Fraternity, to eliminate a rival cultist. When the targeted killing failed, they resorted to robbing student hostels in the area,” the PPRO said.

‎She added that the suspects, along with the recovered exhibits have been transferred to the Anti-Robbery Section, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the State Headquarters for further discreet investigation and prosecution.

‎The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adekimi Ojo commended the synergy between community security structures and law enforcement personnel, which ensured the immediate apprehension of the suspects.

The Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on violent crime and urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.