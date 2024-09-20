Operatives of Elemoro Division of the Lagos State Police Command apprehended three suspects for their alleged involvement in armed robbery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state on Friday.

The suspects arrested all male suspects were identified as 24-year-old Victor Okoman, Saheed Balogun, 38, and David Kaimon who is 27 years old.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a post on his verified X handle (formerly Twitter), Friday evening.

“Officers of Elemoro Division responded to a distress call today, Friday, September 20, 2024, at about 0200hrs about three young men robbing passersby with a pistol and arrested Victor Okoman ‘m’ aged 24, Saheed Balogun ‘m’ aged 38 and David Kaimon ‘m’ aged 27 with a loaded semiautomatic pistol,” Hundeyin said.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer added that the suspects led the police to the recovery of 26 live ammunition.

He added that investigation was ongoing on the incident.

In another development, officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) bike riders at about 1200hrs on Friday, while on routine patrol on the Third Mainland Bridge, prevented a 59-year-old man from jumping into the lagoon.

The man simply identified as Yemi, residing in the Ilasa area of Lagos, stated that he was overwhelmed by challenges.

Meanwhile, Commander RRS, CSP Shola Jejeloye has counselled the suspect and has directed that he should be kept in protective custody pending the arrival of his family members.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the incident is the latest case of rescued persons attempting to commit suicide in less than two weeks.

A 65-year-old visually impaired man identified as Ewenla Ibrahim Adetomiwa, in the company of his children aged 16 and 12, were recently rescued by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) from committing suicide by jumping into the Lagoon along the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.