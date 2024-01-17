Police operatives in Bauchi State have arrested one Mike James Habila, a 400-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi (ATBU), in possession of two illegal locally made pistols.

The spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement made available to reporters in Bauchi.

“On 13/01/2024 at about 1400hrs detectives attached to C’ Divisional Police Headquarters led by SP Abubakar Naziru Pindiga (DPO) acted on Credible Intelligence from a vigilante group and arrested one Mike James Habila ‘m’ a 400-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU) Bauchi, at the student residence in Gubi village via Bauchi for illegal possession of firearms.

“Preliminary Investigation uncovered the suspects had illegally possessed two different types of firearms which include thus: one locally-made gun, one locally-made pistol, and 9mm live ammunition,” the statement read in part.

Wakil said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that “his statement was recorded under the word of caution claimed that the weapons belonged to one Samson Irimiya alias Zaddeos ‘m’ who was previously arrested in possession of a locally made pistol on 24/05/2021, thereafter search warrant was executed.”

He said an investigation is in progress to prosecute the suspects and truncate all related cases of firearms in the state.